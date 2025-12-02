Something is very wrong with the HBO Max 4K version of Mad Men

For seven seasons and 92 episodes, the AMC series Mad Men took viewers on a journey through the ’60s and into 1970 with advertising executive Don Draper (Jon Hamm), a creative director at the Sterling Cooper advertising agency on Madison Avenue in Manhattan. Mad Men wrapped up its run back in 2015, but fans can revisit the show with the new 4K transfer that’s streaming on HBO Max.

On second thought, you might just want to stick with your DVD and Blu-ray sets of the complete series, because something is very wrong with the 4K version of Mad Men that’s on HBO Max. As pointed out by X user bigrackspart7 (excellent user name, by the way), “The new 4K transfer of Mad Men on HBO somehow does not have any of the post-production edits added in, which means you get stuff like this where you can see the crew member manning the puke machine after Roger has too many oysters lmao”

Had to look up the original scene to make sure i wasn’t tripping and yep he is not supposed to be there lmao pic.twitter.com/KokzbLM9XG December 2, 2025

That’s pretty embarrassing. At least it gives the previously unseen crew member a moment in the spotlight.

Other screw-ups in this presentation, as listed by Vulture: That same oyster-vomit episode, “Red in the Face,” was also mislabeled on HBO Max. It’s currently listed as another season-one episode, “Babylon.” And another episode from the first season, “5G”, which focuses on Don Draper’s relationship with his brother, Adam Whitman, is the one labeled as “Red in the Face.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max is aware of the issues and is awaiting the redelivery of the 4K files from Lionsgate.

As mentioned, Mad Men is a period drama set in the 1960s that follows the lives of advertising executives on Madison Avenue in New York City, primarily focusing on the talented but enigmatic creative director, Don Draper . The show explores their professional and personal lives, their struggles with happiness, and how they navigate the era’s social changes, including infidelity, ambition, and the evolving advertising landscape. Jon Hamm is joined in the cast by Elisabeth Moss, John Slattery, Vincent Kartheiser, Alison Brie, January Jones, Christina Hendricks, Robert Morse, Bryan Batt, Michael Gladis, Aaron Staton, Rich Sommer, Maggie Siff, Jared Harris, Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Paré, Christopher Stanley, Jay R. Ferguson, Kevin Rahm, Ben Feldman, and Mason Vale Cotton.

I missed out on Mad Men myself. I have yet to watch a single episode of the show, but I intend to watch it someday – and now I know not to watch the 4K version on HBO Max when the time comes.

