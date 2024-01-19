Madame Web gets a new batch of character posters and a promotional featurette

We’re only getting one new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in all of 2024, Deadpool 3, which is set to reach theatres on July 26th. But that’s not the only Marvel Comics-inspired movie we’re getting. This is the year of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, with three Spider-Man-adjacent movies scheduled to be released over the next eleven months. First up is Madame Web , which has a February 14th release date. With that date swiftly approaching, a promotional featurette has arrived online, along with a new batch of character posters. You can watch the featurette in the embed above and take a look at the character posters at the bottom of this article.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, whose credits include episodes of Jessica Jones and The Defenders, from a screenplay by Morbius writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Madame Web has the following synopsis: In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures . . . if they can all survive a deadly present.

As mentioned in the synopsis, Dakota Johnson stars as Cassandra Webb, who is indeed a Marvel Comics character called Madame Web, although the character is usually depicted as an elderly blind woman. Sydney Sweeney takes on the role of Julia Carpenter, a.k.a. Spider-Woman. Celeste O’Conner plays Mattie Franklin, another Spider-Woman. Isabela Merced is Anya Corazon, a.k.a. Araña or Spider-Girl. Tahar Rahim is the villainous Ezekiel Sims, who is sort of an evil Spider-Man knock-off in this movie. And Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet are also in the cast.

What do you think of Madame Web? Will you be watching it on the big screen next month? Check out the featurette and posters, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

This year’s other Sony’s Spider-Man Universe releases are Kraven the Hunter, coming on August 30th, and Venom 3, reaching theatres on November 8th.