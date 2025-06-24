Movie News

Legendary & Hasbro have tapped a pair of writers for live-action Magic: The Gathering movie

Posted 7 hours ago
The upcoming live-action movie based on Magic: The Gathering has secured a couple of writers. Deadline reports that Noah Gardner & Aidan Fitzgerald have closed to deal to write the movie for Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro Entertainment.

The pair have previously worked with Hasbro on the Power Rangers movie, which was supposed to have been directed by Jonathan Entwistle. They also worked on The Trench, the Aquaman spinoff, which would have been a secret Black Manta movie. Most recently, they wrote a TV series for Amazon based on Trancers, the cult classic sci-fi movie. Leigh Whannell is attached to direct the series.

Matt Johnson (BlackBerry) was eyed to direct Magic: The Gathering earlier this year, but it’s unclear if that deal has moved forward.

In addition to the movie, a Magic: The Gathering TV series and other content are set to follow. In a statement, Mary Parent, Legendary’s Chairman of Worldwide Production, said, “We pride ourselves on being thoughtful caretakers of singular, beloved IP, and no property better fits that description than Magic: The Gathering. Alongside the fantastic Hasbro team, we look forward to creating a multimedia universe that thrills longstanding fans and creates a broad wave of new ones.

Zev Foreman, Hasbro Entertainment’s Head of Film, added, “This is an exciting and complementary partnership, uniting one of the world’s most iconic brands with a powerful and proven steward. Magic: The Gathering has inspired decades of epic world-building and creative storytelling. It is a perfect match for Legendary’s diversified approach to marquee IP, and we are excited to work together to build a whole new Magic: The Gathering.

Created by Richard Garfield and released in 1993, Magic: The Gathering involves players acting as powerful duelling wizards known as Planeswalkers. Each player has their own deck of cards, with each representing a magical spell that can be used in battle.

This isn’t the only Magic: The Gathering project in the works, as Hasbro has also been developing an animated series with Netflix. The project was initially announced in 2019 with Joe and Anthony Russo set to serve as showrunners, but they eventually departed the series over creative differences. Jeff Klein (Transformers: Prime) stepped in to take over, but the series fell apart. However, Netflix announced last year that the project was being resurrected and that Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) would be steering the ship. This also isn’t the first movie that’s been in the works, as Fox tapped Simon Kinberg to produce a Magic: The Gathering feature film back in 2014.

Source: Deadline
