The Bundys are back! The Married With Children cast set to reunite in Los Angeles in late January for a charity event

Whoa, Bundy! Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino are getting the band back together at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on January 28, 2026, for a special reunion event! Get ready for An Evening with The Bundys: The Married with Children Cast Reunion! Produced in partnership with Ben Brucato of BLUNT MGMT for Live Nation, the reunion will mark the first time the cast has gotten together in public since Sagal was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 2014.

One of the longest-running live-action comedy series on network television, Married… with Children, follows the lives of a Chicago family and their many faults and defects. Among the family are Al, a misogynistic women’s shoe salesman; his lazy wife, Peggy (Sagal); and their children, Kelly (Applegate) and Bud (Faustino). The show was rude, crude, and wouldn’t have lasted a season in a post-#MeToo era.

A spin-off of the original, focusing on Faustino’s Bud Bundy, was proposed in 2014 but did not move forward. The defunct idea revolved around Bud moving back into his old house with his ex-wife and best friend, while Peg and Al live in Las Vegas after winning the lottery. Other attempts to revive the sitcom have failed, with most stars not having the time in their schedules to make it work. However, an animated version of the show is reportedly still on the way with the original cast returning to voice their respective characters.

The Married With Children reunion promises to be an unforgettable event, with “never-before-heard stories, rare behind-the-scenes moments and plenty of laughs as the Bundys relive their most outrageous and iconic memories together.”

Additionally, a portion of every ticket ($2) will be donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Organization, Race to Erase MS, an organization dedicated to the treatment and cure of multiple sclerosis. Christina Applegate shared her MS diagnosis with the world in 2021 and has been open about her battle with the autoimmune disease since.

Tickets for the reunion go on sale to the public on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. PT. Will you attend?