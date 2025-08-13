Timothée Chalamet dreams big in the trailer for Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme

Two years ago, Timothée Chalamet became the victor over the Christmas holiday with his delightful family film Wonka. Last year, he graced the big screens on Christmas again with the James Mangold Oscar-nominated Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. Now, Chalamet’s upcoming film from A24, Marty Supreme, will be set to hit screens this Christmas. Could Chalamet be becoming attached to Christmas the way that Will Smith became attached to July 4th in the ’90s?

The forthcoming film hails from Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems), with the project based on a script he co-wrote with Ronald Bronstein. Safdie produces it with Eli Bush and Anthony Hatagas. A24 confirmed the project by sharing a social media post with a black-and-white photo of the film’s title printed on a ping-pong ball. The studio has now released the trailer with Chalamet’s Marty Mauser following his dreams in the face of opposers while Alphaville’s “Forever Young” blasts in the background. The film also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’Zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara (yes, the director), and Fran Drescher.

The official plot synopsis reads,

“An original work set in the world of 1950s ping pong culture, MARTY SUPREME stars Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser – a young man with a dream no one respects, who goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness. Coming to theaters December 25, 2025.”

Chalamet’s character, Marty Mauser, is based on real-life figure Marty Reisman. Reisman passed away in 2012, but not before leaving behind a legacy of mythical proportions in the ping-pong community. The table tennis star began his career by hustling others in the lightning-fast game of paddle warfare. He won 22 significant ping pong titles from 1946 to 2002 and five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships. At 67, Reisman played in the United States National Hardbat Championship and became the oldest player to win an open national competition in a racket sport. People loved to watch Reisman play, and he was fearless in hamming his skills up for audiences by performing trick shots to wow the crowd.

Reisman wrote and published his autobiography The Money Player: The Confessions of America’s Greatest Table Tennis Champion and Hustler in 1974, followed by a 2014 documentary called Fact or Fiction: The Life and Times of a Ping Pong Hustler.

The project marks Josh Safdie’s first solo directorial feature since 2008’s The Pleasure of Being Robbed.