Marvel has put a hold on the development of Nova, Strange Academy and Terror, Inc. TV shows

While many people feel that Marvel movies need to get back on a cohesive track, their television division has faced their own issues. Back in 2023, it was revealed that Daredevil: Born Again was going to be completely retooled after Kevin Feige and Marvel execs were not satisfied with the direction the anticipated show was heading in. The major overhaul echoed the infamous reshoots that the recent Captain America: Brave New World had gone through. As audiences wait with crossed fingers that Daredevil: Born Again comes out unscathed by the retooling, Deadline now reports that Marvel Television has paused the development of three planned shows.

The three projects are Nova, Strange Academy and Terror, Inc. According to Deadline’s sources, these shows were never officially given the greenlight. However, even with Marvel pausing the development, they have left the door open to possibly revisit them in the future. The company has simply decided to reshift their focus onto other projects. This decision is said to be part of the company’s new model on the development of shows. Marvel is famous for announcing their upcoming slate of projects that have been more or less teased by movies or shows in the past. A couple of years ago, new senior leadership at the company would alter the development process around the same time Daredevil: Born Again was taken back to square one.

Last August, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, talked about applying a new strategy to the development of new shows. Winderbaum explained, “We’re developing more than we make now, so we’re actually have a few different things brewing that we might see through to at least a pilot script to see if we want to make it. But, there’s a lot of opportunity out there, it’s hard to choose favorites… We’re really being careful about what we choose to do next.”