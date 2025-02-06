Marvel VP says Denzel Washington’s Black Panther 3 character would be canon…But is he even in it?

For a guy nearing his retirement, Denzel Washington has sure made a mess of his final movies — well, one of them, at least. But it’s the biggest one, assuming he’s even part of it at all. After Washington made the claim that Ryan Coogler was writing a part specifically for him in Black Panther 3, the rumor mill was spinning like crazy, prompting Washington to apologize to the director. Now, a producer for Black Panther 3 is stepping in to give his interpretation of Denzel Washington’s involvement.

Nate Moore, who serves as VP of Production and at Marvel was expectedly a bit more coy with details regarding, Denzel Washington and Black Panther 3 (we all know the studio hates spoilers above every other), telling Screen Rant that he would love to have the Oscar winner in the movie but nothing is a done deal. He also gave some insight into who he would play if ink is put to paper. “If that manifests, which we’re gonna try, I think it will probably be somebody from canon. Who that is, is early days. We honestly haven’t had really substantive creative conversations with Ryan, mostly because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which is gonna come out this year and is gonna be great. So again it’s too early to say, but obviously if an actor of the caliber of Denzel Washington wants in, we’re gonna figure out a way to make that happen.”

Outside of Denzel Washington, Black Panther 3 has another huge casting decision that fans are eager to know how the studio will handle; that of T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. Moore has been a bit more direct on that topic, saying that while no real conversations have taken place, you shouldn’t believe a single rumor about the character.

While we’ve got quite a ways to go before Black Panther 3 even hits theaters, it’s also been said that this month’s Captain America: Brave New World will help set it up, which might give us at least a faint idea of what might be part of the story.

Do you think Denzel Washington is 100% going to be in Black Panther 3? Which canon character would fit him best? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.