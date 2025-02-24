Nicholas Galitzine summons the power of Grayskull with his Power Sword in the first image from Masters of the Universe

Nicholas Galintzine has the power in the first image from Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe. Today, Amazon MGM Studios unveiled a close-up image of Galintzine as He-Man with the hero’s iconic Power Sword in hand. Though slightly dark, the picture shows the powerful weapon that helps Prince Adam transform into the all-powerful warrior of Eternia, He-Man, and the blade looks incredible. You can also glimpse Galintzine’s chiseled physique and He-Man’s vembraces tightly secured to his forearms. It’s funny. The photo leaves much to the imagination, but I’ll be damned if I’m not getting good vibes. The Power Sword looks legit AF, and Galintzine’s gym routine has treated him well.

Today’s Masters of the Universe image arrives as the film, directed by Bumblebee’s Travis Knight, continues production. Chris Butler wrote the Masters of the Universe screenplay based on earlier drafts by David Callaham and formally attached directors Aaron and Adam Nee. The story follows ten-year-old Prince Adam, who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.

Eternia is in good hands.



Here's your first look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man with the Sword of Power in the upcoming film #MastersOfTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/oEvuMY0So4 — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) February 24, 2025

Nicholas Galitzine won’t explore Eternia alone. He’s joined by Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Jared Leto (Morbius) as the villainous Skeletor, Idris Elba (Luther) as Man-at-Arms (a.k.a. Duncan), GLOW’s Alison Brie as Skeletor’s second-in-command Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm (a.k.a. Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Dodger) as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and James Purefoy (A Knight’s Tale) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe is the latest live-action iteration of the character after Gary Goddard’s 1987 version, which starred Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor. The cult classic fantasy film took several liberties with the He-Man property but is still adored by fans. One of the greatest thrills of Knight’s version is seeing updates on the classic characters, and so far, things are looking mighty good!

What do you think of today’s Power Sword image for Masters of the Universe? Let us know in the comments section below.