Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield gives positive update after stroke and coma

Matt Pinfield, a former MTV VJ and one of the foremost authorities of rock music, is on the road to recovery following a series of serious health issues, including suffering a stroke, battling pneumonia and being in a coma.

While things were looking truly grim for Matt Pinfield with his daughters seeking conservatorship, the music scene stalwart is now looking to get back to normal. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Pinfield declared, “Guys, I’m alive. I’m recovering and am going to come back swinging. I was unresponsive for two months. Friends were thinking they were coming to see me for the last time. The doctors never expected me to speak or to walk again.”

Matt Pinfield got an early start on his music-centric career in college, serving as a DJ and host. But his true break came via MTV, landing a longtime spot as host of 120 Minutes, the mainstay show that emphasized alternative rock, something Pinfield had shown to be an absolute expert in. His stint ran from 1995 to 1999, returning again for a short period beginning in 2011 when the show went to MTV2. MTV would be Matt Pinfield’s most notable hub, serving as host on a number of shows and being a favorite of artists ranging from Limp Bizkit to The Killers to The Rolling Stones. He, too, evolved with the times, later landing a spot as DJ on SiriusXM’s Lithium station.

Not surprisingly, when Matt Pinfield woke from his coma, it wasn’t long before he was citing music. “My friends said I went on about [Procol Harum’s] ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’ and how they couldn’t keep up with what I was saying. They were, like, ‘Yeah, he’s still got that brain.’”

Here’s hoping that Matt Pinfield can continue his recovery. And considering some of the first words that came out of his mouth were about a nearly 60-year-old song, we expect him to press on with his passion. And so does he, outline his plan as such: “I’m definitely going to take some time to recover. Then I’ll do my radio shows again and get back to work doing what I love, which is to entertain people playing music.”

