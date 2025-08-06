Movie News

Why Matthew McConaughey lost out on starring in James Cameron’s Titanic

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Matthew McConaughey, TitanicMatthew McConaughey, Titanic

It’s hard to imagine James Cameron’s Titanic without the iconic pairing of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose and Jack, but in another world, the role of Jack could have been played by Matthew McConaughey.

In his upcoming memoir, The Bigger Picture, the late Jon Landau recalled McConaughey’s audition for the part of Jack. Although the actor was well-liked, with Winslet said to be “taken” with his “presence and charm,” he refused to drop his signature Texas drawl.

We brought him in to do a scene with Kate [Winslet],” Landau wrote. “You want to check for chemistry — not just how people look on film, but how they interact. Matthew did the scene with the drawl. ‘That’s great,’ said Jim [Cameron]. ‘Now let’s try it a different way.’ Matthew said, ‘No. That was pretty good. Thanks.’ Let’s just say, that was it for McConaughey.

Related
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994) – The Test of Time

McConaughey commented on his Titanic audition in a 2018 interview with THR. “I wanted that,” he said. “I auditioned with Kate Winslet. Had a good audition. Walked away from there pretty confident that I had it. I didn’t get it. I never got offered that.” Winslet also recalled the audition on The Late Show in 2017. “I auditioned with Matthew, which was completely fantastic,” she said, but added that it would have been a “completely different” movie if McConaughey had been cast instead of DiCaprio.

Our next helping of McConaughey will arrive with The Lost Bus, a survival thriller based on the 2021 book Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson. The film is “a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires, as a wayward school bus driver and a dedicated school teacher battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno.” The film will have its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival next month, and is slated to be released in select theaters on September 19 and on Apple TV+ on October 3.

Do you think Titanic starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Winslet would have worked as well?

Source: Entertainment Weekly
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,057 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Matthew McConaughey News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. Predator: Badlands
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!