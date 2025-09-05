Matthew McConaughey on Nicolas Cage joining True Detective season 5 and if he would return to the series

For many, myself included, the first season of True Detective remains hard to beat, but the news that Nicolas Cage is in talks to headline the upcoming fifth season is enough to get fans excited again, and that includes Matthew McConaughey. Per Variety, the actor is thrilled that his friend is joining the HBO anthology series.

“ He’s a great actor, ” McConaughey said, “ and I’d like to see him in that world. “

There have also been rumblings that Rust Cohle (McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) could return, which McConaughey is open to. “ We nailed that first season, ” he said. “ But if it’s a script like that first one, with that fire and originality, I’d do it. And you talk about monologues. Well, Rust Cohle had a monologue. He talked about everything that was inside him, and he didn’t care if you were listening or not. There’s freedom in that. “

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto (who is no longer creatively involved in the series) does have an idea for another potential case. “ I actually have another story for Cohle and Hart that — who knows? — maybe we’ll do it one day, ” Pizzolatto said. “ It’s character-based again. … But it’s not something I’ve written or anything. It’s just, I had that in my head. And we’ve talked about getting back together and doing it, and I think the guys are open to it. It’s just a question of whether that would ever happen or not. “