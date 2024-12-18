Mayor of Kingstown extends its term as Paramount+ renews it for a fourth season

Jeremy Renner successfully rallied back from devastating injuries to appear in season 3 of his popular Paramount+ show, Mayor of Kingstown. Our own Alex Maidy found the third season to be rather average in his review where he says, “As great as Jeremy Renner is capable of being, he is not given the material to elevate Mike McLuskey beyond a two-dimensional creation. While the actors are all good, they are limited by a weak story and not enough to warrant investing in. Mayor of Kingstown continues to be a bleak and depressing mirror version of Yellowstone without the soapy entertainment value that we all tune in for. Instead, this is a series that you could miss an entire batch of episodes and still tune in without missing a beat.”

However, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Mike McLusky will once again “take office” after Paramount+ renews the show for a fourth season. The series comes from co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. And it is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions for Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown has been ranked as the number one series on the platform during its season three run. Per THR, “Kingstown follows the powerful family in a fictional Michigan town: Kingstown, Michigan, a city whose main industry is nine penitentiaries. Renner stars as Mike McLusky, the town’s unofficial ‘mayor” and fixer.'”

Co-creator Dillon, who also stars in the show as Detective Ian Ferguson, would glow about his star to THR after his triumphant return while hoping for a fourth season, “What that guy has done behind the camera and in front of the camera is nothing short of spectacular in every regard. A big driving force [of doing this show] is to see the satisfaction with Jeremy Renner. He made a giant come back and to see him be artistically satisfied. The scripts are great, the characters great. And that’s what we want to do. We don’t want to leave any stone unturned.”