Jeremy Renner writing book about his accident and recovery

January 1st will mark the two-year anniversary of Jeremy Renner’s snow plow accident, which fans and even Renner himself didn’t know if he would survive. Now part titanium (which he couldn’t help but note was better than iron, a swipe at Marvel co-star , Renner has made a miraculous recovery that he has been extremely open about. Next, Renner is setting pen to paper to chronicle his accident and recovery, planning a book that will do that and inspire others.

As Jeremy Renner recently revealed, he is currently writing a memoir related to his 2023 accident, even as he attends the Red Sea Film Festival. “While I’ve been here this whole trip, I’ve been doing the final edit on it, so it’s kind of fresh in my brain, because I tried to push it away a lot of times. And there’s so many wonderful gifts that come from being tested to your limits of death. Because I did die, and I came back, and I came back for a reason, and nothing to do with me. If it was my choice, I’d rather stay. But I came back, and I’m glad I’m back.” Now that’s one hell of a story that we can’t wait to get the full version of.

To give a little taste of what we might expect in his book regarding what he gained from the accident, Jeremy Renner continued, “The freedoms and the gifts bestowed on me because of the great tests, you know, crushing 38 bones and eye comes out, you know, the terrible things that kind of happen in a crushing injury, that’s so nothing at the end of it. I can say that now coming out of it, but great blessings unto the love and support of all the people I have in my life. And there’s nothing better than that – the only thing that matters in my life.”

It’s impossible not to give props to Jeremy Renner over his sheer perseverance following his accident. Here’s a guy that kept promoting his shows, started yet another one in Rennervations and is poised to make his movie return with next year’s third Knives Out, Wake Up Dead Man. As for reprising Hawkeye in the MCU, Renner is no doubt up for the challenge. And while no exact time frame has been given for Renner’s book, many of us will be picking that one up on day one.

