Jeremy Renner celebrates his “ReBirthday” as he reflects on his accident from two years ago

Yesterday was a celebration for many. The New Year is a mark of a rebirth for a lot of people seeking to move forward from the past year — whether it’d be good or bad. Jeremy Renner would have a very incredible journey after a snowplow accident left him in critical condition. The Mayor of Kingstown and Avengers star took the day yesterday to show appreciation and reflect on being rescued and rehabilitated from his harrowing accident in January of 2023. Renner posted an image to his Instagram that showed him in his most vulnerable state following the incident and wrote a lengthy text to accompany it.

In his post, Renner writes, “Happy New Year blessings to you all…. Ringing in my second ‘ReBirthday’ today

I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again. Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life . All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning. I’m so sorry all the haunting images I imprinted on you all (I’ll spare you all from the meat grinding images )….

My gratitude list is very long …. With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and everyone of them), my family never leaving my side , with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles … I stand strong again. More Open. More Loved. More Connected. And fucking BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH. Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body. I love you ALL ❤️. #MyNextBreath”