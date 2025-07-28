The title for the new Meet the Parents sequel is revealed

Ben Stiller has had a bit of a career resurgence with his Apple TV+ series Severance, but he hasn’t left the comedy world far behind. Stiller reprises his role as Hal in Happy Gilmore 2 and he will reunite with Robert De Niro for a new Meet the Parents sequel. The title for the new installment has been revealed via Instagram, and it follows the series’ progressing story as it went from Meet the Parents to Meet the Fockers to Little Fockers, and now the fourth film will be titled Focker-In-Law.

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, Owen Wilson and Blythe Danner are on board to reprise their characters. John Hamburg, co-writer of the Meet the Parents trilogy, returns to write this new installment, and he also sits in the director’s chair this time around. Wicked star Ariana Grande was recently announced to be joining the fray in the role of a “ball-busting” woman engaged to Greg (Ben Stiller) and Pam (Teri Polo) Focker’s son. Superman‘s Skyler Gisondo was also recently reported to be joining the film and is being predicted to play the son of Focker.

People recently asked Stiller about the movie and the comedy actor kept his lips sealed on details except for teasing Grande’s role. He stated, “I can’t really talk too much, I guess, at this point about the movie.” Stiller later pays Grande a compliment by stating how she is “so great with comedy.” Stiller continues to say, “But the character she’s playing is— she’s going to be really, really funny and kind of the whole engine of the new movie. So it’s exciting.”

As for why it’s time to add another installment in the Meet the Parents series, Stiller said, “I think what spurred the idea was that at this point in time. I’m the age that Bob was when we did the first movie. Teri [Polo] is the same age [Ariana] was when we did it, and there was this sort of sort mirror to the first film in terms of my kids are grown. And my kid, one of my kids, is thinking about introducing his person to the family. I think life informs everything that’s happened in the last, you know, 25 years, and it’s been a while since we did the last one. I think what like 15 years ago? So it’s kind of like great to look at it as a sort of like a new thing. But of course, there’s all these great memories and I feel like our connections are still there. When we get back together, it’s just like, it’s kind of like, all baked in there.” Despite the timing playing out perfectly, De Niro said that he was trying to get a fourth Meet the Parents going while Little Fockers was filming.

You can meet the new film on November 25, 2026.