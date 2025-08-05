Strange Darling director JT Mollner wants to make a horror movie with Meryl Streep

JT Mollner is on quite an impressive streak. He caught a lot of positive attention for his film Strange Darling (you can read our 9/10 review at THIS LINK), his screenplay helped break the Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk out of development hell, he has signed on to write and direct another long-awaited King adaptation, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, and he’s working with A24, producer Roy Lee (It), and actor Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) on a Texas Chainsaw Massacre TV series pitch that’s running neck-and-neck with Sony in a bidding war over the Chainsaw franchise rights. But can he get one of the most highly respected actresses of all time to agree to make a horror movie with him? It looks like he’s going to try, as he took to social media to reveal that he has written a role in an unspecified horror project with 21-time Academy Award nominee (and 3-time Oscar winner) Meryl Streep in mind!

Mollner wrote, “ I’ve written something for Meryl Streep. It’s a nasty, passionate horror role like nothing she’s ever played. She’s our greatest living actor, so I know it’s a long shot, but damn would it be cool if she said yes. ” Told that Streep apparently isn’t into horror movies, he replied, “ She’ll be into this one. I think. ” When a follower suggested turning to Nicole Kidman if Streep were to turn the role down, since Kidman is said to be interested in working on another horror movie, Mollner said, “ Obsessed with Nicole ever since Eyes Wide Shut. She’s fantastic. But not right for this role. “

Meryl Streep has around 100 screen acting credits to her name, covering intense dramas, comedies, and some musicals. She has worked on thrillers (like The River Wild), played a witch in Disney’s Into the Woods, and starred in the Tales from the Crypt-esque Death Becomes Her, but she has never done an outright horror movie.

Would you like to see JT Mollner and Meryl Streep team up for a horror movie? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.