Strange Darling director JT Mollner wants to make a horror movie with Meryl Streep

JT Mollner is on quite an impressive streak. He caught a lot of positive attention for his film Strange Darling (you can read our 9/10 review at THIS LINK), his screenplay helped break the Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk out of development hell, he has signed on to write and direct another long-awaited King adaptation, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, and he’s working with A24, producer Roy Lee (It), and actor Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) on a Texas Chainsaw Massacre TV series pitch that’s running neck-and-neck with Sony in a bidding war over the Chainsaw franchise rights. But can he get one of the most highly respected actresses of all time to agree to make a horror movie with him? It looks like he’s going to try, as he took to social media to reveal that he has written a role in an unspecified horror project with 21-time Academy Award nominee (and 3-time Oscar winner) Meryl Streep in mind!
Mollner wrote, “I’ve written something for Meryl Streep. It’s a nasty, passionate horror role like nothing she’s ever played. She’s our greatest living actor, so I know it’s a long shot, but damn would it be cool if she said yes.” Told that Streep apparently isn’t into horror movies, he replied, “She’ll be into this one. I think.” When a follower suggested turning to Nicole Kidman if Streep were to turn the role down, since Kidman is said to be interested in working on another horror movie, Mollner said, “Obsessed with Nicole ever since Eyes Wide Shut. She’s fantastic. But not right for this role.“
Meryl Streep has around 100 screen acting credits to her name, covering intense dramas, comedies, and some musicals. She has worked on thrillers (like The River Wild), played a witch in Disney’s Into the Woods, and starred in the Tales from the Crypt-esque Death Becomes Her, but she has never done an outright horror movie.
