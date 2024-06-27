Mice: Hellraiser’s David Bruckner to direct A24 horror thriller

David Bruckner, who has directed The Ritual, The Night House, and the Hellraiser reboot, as well as segments of The Signal, V/H/S, Southbound, V/H/S/85, and episodes of the Shudder Creepshow series, is gearing up to direct a new remake of The Blob – and Deadline reports that he has already lined up another genre project. Bruckner will be directing the mysterious horror thriller Mice for A24.

Details on the plot of Mice are being kept under wraps. Whatever the story it is, it has come from the minds of writing duo Todd Spence and Zak White. Spence and White also have Creepshow experience, as they wrote the stories Doodles, George Romero in 3D, and Something Burrowed, Something Blue for the fourth season of the series. They have also written and co-directed several short films. A24 picking up the Mice package marks the first time Spence and White have sold a script to a studio.

It’s not clear which Bruckner project will be moving forward first, Mice or The Blob. We also recently heard that the director is involved with conversations with the Hellraiser reboot producers about the possibility of making a sequel to that film. A decade ago, Bruckner spent nearly two years trying to get a new Friday the 13th film into production… but that didn’t work out, and he has since said that he wouldn’t be interested in circling back to the franchise. Coincidentally, the Friday the 13th property recently made its way into the hands of A24, as they’re behind the Crystal Lake TV series that’s in development at the Peacock streaming service.

Mice will be Bruckner’s first time working with A24.

Other A24 genre films include Life After Beth, Tusk, The Witch, Green Room, The Monster, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, It Comes at Night, Hereditary, Midsommar, The Lighthouse, In Fabric, Saint Maud, X, Men, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Pearl, Talk to Me, I Saw the TV Glow, and MaXXXine, among others.