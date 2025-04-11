Interview: Michael Ironside looks back over his amazing career

JoBlo’s own Ryan Cultrera was recently able to catch up with several popular Final Girls at the Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend convention in California. This week, we’ve shared Ryan’s interviews with Lisa Wilcox from the Elm Street franchise, Christine Elise from the Child’s Play / Chucky franchise, and Melanie Kinnaman from Friday the 13th: A New Beginning. He also got to talk with one of the horror genre’s greatest male heroes – Ken Foree. Now, we have another interview to share that was conducted at Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend, and for this one Ryan sat down with the legendary Michael Ironside, who has racked up nearly 300 screen acting credits over the course of a career that stretches back to 1974. To hear what Ironside had to say, check out the video embedded above!

Ironside’s credits include playing the head-exploding Darryl Revok in Scanners, the misogynistic killer Colt Hawker in Visiting Hours, Jester in Top Gun, Bill Nordham in Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II, Major Paul Hackett in Extreme Prejudice, psychotic NSO agent Lem Johnson in Watchers, the villainous Richter in Total Recall, immortal bad guy General Katana in Highlander II: The Quickening, park owner Dial in Free Willy, Colonel Paul Dugan in The Next Karate Kid, Jean Rasczak in Starship Troopers, a priest in Children of the Corn: Revelation, a captain in X-Men: First Class, and father-in-law / boss Eddie Williams in Nobody. He provided the narration for Late Night with the Devil and voiced the character Sam Fisher in Splinter Cell video games. He appeared on episodes of Barry, The Flash, R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour, Smallville, Burn Notice, Castle, Cold Case, Criminal Minds, Desperate Housewives, ER, Masters of Horror, Tales from the Crypt, SeaQuest 2032, V, The A-Team, The Outer Limits; Walker, Texas Ranger… the list goes on and on. As mentioned, he has almost 300 credits.

Are you a fan of Michael Ironside? What is your favorite movie he has been in, and role he has played? Check out our interview with him, then let us know by leaving a comment below. It’s a tough choice to make – but I can say that the Ironside movie I watch most often is probably Visiting Hours.