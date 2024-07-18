Michael Mann launches website to show his creative process

Michael Mann is one of the most meticulous directors there is, maintaining this reputation for more than 40 years in the film industry. From Thief to Manhunter to Heat to Collateral and beyond, we look at his works and often wonder, How? Now, we can find out the answers, as Michael Mann has launched an online project designed to give an in-depth look at his creative process on a given project.

While Michael Mann selecting his most recent movie – last year’s Ferrari – as the one to launch Archives might be a bit disappointing considering his filmography, the plan is to expand this through his entire body of work provided people are actively watching. For Ferrari, fans can check out 20 short documentaries (available in 4K), director notes, script excerpts, set photos, plans from various departments, transcripts of Mann’s discussions with cast/crew, and much more. Access to all of this costs $65.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Michael Mann, now 81, noted, “It is a spectacular, rewarding, creative act to direct a motion picture.It’s a very large endeavor. The movie is two hours — making it is a year and a half. So much goes into deciding, thinking through what you are going to do.” He added, “Directors have no idea how any other director makes a movie. And so we each evolve our own particular process. This is an opportunity to pass that on, convey something I’m just very enthusiastic about. I think it is the best work that any man or woman can do, period. And I’ve thought that since I was 20 years old. And my enthusiasm for it is absolutely unwavering and unremitting.”

We have seen the likes of Martin Scorsese, Werner Herzog and Edgar Wright offer online filmmaking classes, but what Michael Mann is doing has a much more personal touch, going into the process of a designated film like so few before him. Hopefully people sign up so we can see his digital archives expand unlike any other director’s. While The Insider is my favorite Michael Mann, I’d like to see him do Collateral next.

What stands as Michael Mann’s masterpiece for you? Which film do you want him to explore in this series?