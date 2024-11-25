Paramount Animation’s Mighty Mouse movie comes to save the day with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and Free Guy writer Matt Lieberman

Paramount Animation is here to save the day with an update to the long-gestating Mighty Mouse movie. Paramount is partnering with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions to produce a feature adaptation of the classic character’s adventures, with Free Guy writer Matt Liberman writing the script. Younger generations may not know who Mighty Mouse is, but if you’re as old as me (43), you could remember watching Mighty Mouse reruns in your pajamas with a bowl full of Croonchy Stars or Donkey Kong Junior cereal.

Mighty Mouse flew onto the animation scene in 1942 with “The Mouse of Tomorrow,” a short film. He continued his adventures in dozens of shorts for the next several decades, including a Saturday morning cartoon show, giving us the gift of the” Mighty Mouse Theme (Here I Come to Save the Day).” You’re likely to have heard the song if you’re an Andy Kaufman fan or have seen Jim Carrey’s Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon.

Several reboots of Mighty Mouse exist, with networks reworking the character across generations. Nothing compares to the original, though. There is something pure about the O.G. Mighty Mouse that other iterations fail to capture, but that’s coming from an old-school fan, so take it for what you will. Multiple studios have tried to retool the character in recent years, but every project needed more steam. Thankfully, Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort is a studio known to see things through, and Matt Liberman is the kind of writer who could pen a worthwhile adventure for the super-powered mouse.

Are you familiar with Mighty Mouse? Do you think kids today will enjoy his antics? What age demographic will Liberman’s Mighty Mouse movie hope to entertain? If Liberman plans to age the character and present a more mature Mighty Mouse, I could see the character working with young viewers. I would not be surprised if this leads to Mighty Mouse getting a comic book run alongside his feature film resurgence. It feels like the sky’s the limit for an adorable character with super strength and the power of flight. Older generations could have superhero fatigue, but young audiences eat that stuff up. Let’s see what happens.

