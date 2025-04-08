Mike White feels disrespected by the Emmy-winning composer of The White Lotus after quitting the show

The White Lotus creator, Mike White, had some choice words for the people who found season 3 of the HBO series to be slower than previous seasons. White said on the official show podcast, “There was complaining about how there’s no plot. That part I find weird. It never did… part of me is just like bro, this is the vibe. I’m world-building. If you don’t want to go to bed with me then get out of my bed. I’m edging you! Enjoy the edging. If you don’t want to be edged, then get out of my bed. Do you know what I mean? Don’t be a bossy bottom. Get the f**k out of my bed. Don’t come home with me. Don’t get naked in my bed. Get the f**k out of my bed. Obviously something is going to happen.“

Now the showrunner is revealing that he and the Emmy-winning composer of the show, Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, have parted ways after conflicting on the score for this season. Cristóbal had chosen to leave the show and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, White is still upset about it. White was on Howard Stern when he explained, “I honestly don’t know what happened, except now I’m reading his interviews because he decides to do some PR campaign about him leaving the show. I don’t think he respected me. He wants people to know that he’s edgy and dark and I’m, I don’t know, like I watch reality TV. We never really even fought. He says we feuded. I don’t think I ever had a fight with him — except for maybe some emails. It was basically me giving him notes. I don’t think he liked to go through the process of getting notes from me, or wanting revisions, because he didn’t respect me. I knew he wasn’t a team player and that he wanted to do it his way. I was thrown that he would go to The New York Times to shit on me and the show three days before the finale. It was kinda of a b*tch move.”