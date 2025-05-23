Mission: Impossible lights the fuse with $8 million in Thursday previews while Lilo & Stitch takes off with $14 million

After the surprisingly humble performance of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning in 2023, Tom Cruise’s immediate follow-up, The Final Reckoning, reached a series best with Thursday preview totals at the box office. Ethan Hunt’s latest daredevil adventure would earn $8 million in Thursday night early previews, according to Deadline. This start bests Dead Reckoning‘s $7 million early previews and Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s $6 million early previews. With IMAX screens and other premium theaters, Final Reckoning is being estimated to take in $75 million to $85 million over four days with the Memorial Day holiday.

The bigger story so far this weekend is Cruise’s second bout with Lilo & Stitch. Cruise would face off against the original animated Disney movie back in 2002 with his Minority Report, but would barely come out ahead. This time, Lilo & Stitch emerges as the victor of the two with the live-action remake taking in a whopping $14 million for the early Thursday totals. School has just let out for a lot of kids, so families are possibly ready to flock to theaters for a reimagining of the past Disney hit. This $14 million opening could possibly be a new record for Thursday previews on the Memorial Day weekend. Analysts are predicting the alien to fly high with a $150 million weekend.