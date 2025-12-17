Monarch: Legacy of Monsters prequel series starring Wyatt Russell ordered at Apple TV

The second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set to premiere in two months, but Apple TV is expanding the franchise with a new prequel series. The streaming service has ordered a new series starring Wyatt Russell, who will reprise his role as Colonel Lee Shaw, the younger version of the character played by his real-life father, Kurt Russell.

What’s the Monarch Prequel Series About?

The Monarch prequel series will follow “ the story of Colonel Lee Shaw, an American operative who in 1984 went on a secret mission behind enemy lines in an attempt to stop the Soviets from unleashing a horrific new Titan big enough to destroy the U.S. and turn the tide of the Cold War. “

Joby Harold will Serve as Showrunner

Joby Harold is set to serve as the showrunner of the prequel series. However, he has also secured a new overall deal with Legendary, which will see him oversee the entire Monsterverse franchise for Apple, which will feature “ both new and fan-favorite Titans. “

“ I could not feel more privileged to be a part of building out this wildly iconic universe, ” Harold said in a statement. “ Apple and Legendary have been exemplary partners throughout this process, and we will continue to bring these Titans of cinematic history to audiences with the reverence they deserve. “

Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV, added, “ Viewers around the world haven’t been able to get enough of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ since its global debut, and we cannot wait to unleash the electrifying new stories that Joby and the entire cast and creative team have been working on. With Joby at the helm, and alongside our terrific partners at Legendary, this new spinoff will kick off an epic Monsterverse expansion that brings audiences even closer to their favorite Titans along with fantastic character-driven storytelling. “

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is Coming Soon

Wyatt Russell will return in the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and it was confirmed last month that Kurt Russell would be back as well. The rest of the returning cast includes Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm. It will debut on February 27 on Apple TV.