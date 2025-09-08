Moral Capacity: Sofia Boutella, Dacre Montgomery, Tim Robbins, and Diane Lane cast in Brad Anderson thriller

Session 9 director Brad Anderson is on board to direct the zombie movie Twilight of the Dead, which is based on a treatment by the late George A. Romero and has Milla Jovovich signed on to star in it. While we wait for an update on that project, Variety has learned that Anderson is also gearing up to make a thriller called Moral Capacity – and he has already assembled a strong cast for it! Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things), Tim Robbins (Mystic River), and Diane Lane (Unfaithful) have all signed on to star in Moral Capacity, which is expected to start filming in the U.K. in early 2026.

Scripted by novelist Peter Moore Smith, the story centers on James Fisher (Montgomery), a man who has everything to lose — family, reputation, and the perfect life he’s built — until his affair with his business partner Andrea (Boutella) is discovered by her husband Cliff (Robbins). James finds himself caught in a deadly ultimatum: commit murder or watch his world fall apart. As Cliff pulls the strings in this destructive game of blackmail and manipulation, James turns to his therapist, Dr. Torre (Lane), unaware that she harbors even deeper secrets.

Anderson said, “ Peter’s fantastic script ticks all the boxes for me. The way it combines a character driven study with a paranoid thriller reminds me of what excited me about my films The Machinist, Session 9, and Fractured. And with this awesome cast — especially Tim Robbins, whose Jacob’s Ladder inspired my early love of this genre — I know we’re going to be able to deliver a top-notch commercial film. “

Moral Capacity is being produced by Mark Amin and Cami Winikoff for Sobini Films, and Jamee Natella for Blue Eyed Pictures. Executive producers include Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier for Highland Film Group, as well as Dave Devries for Sobini Films. Fraser said, “ Brad Anderson delivers a gutsy and unique perspective to his filmmaking and is the ideal director to bring this taught and tense psychological thriller to life. ” Perrier added, “ We have a fantastic ensemble cast led by the talented Diane Lane, Sofia Boutella, Tim Robbins and Dacre Montgomery, who can next be seen in Gus Van Sant’s highly anticipated Dead Man’s Wire. This film has universal appeal, and we can’t wait to start shooting. ” And Amin had this to say: “ This is a rare project that is smart and artistic and commercial at the same time. With this director and cast, this film has huge potential. This is exactly what today’s tough market needs. “

Does Moral Capacity sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast Brad Anderson has put together for this one? Let us know by leaving a comment below.