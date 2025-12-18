Brad Anderson, Milla Jovovich sci-fi action creature feature Worldbreaker gets a trailer and January release date

Two years have passed since we heard that Brad Anderson, a director whose credits include Session 9 and The Call, had signed on to direct a sci-fi action creature feature called Worldbreaker . The finished film is now scheduled to reach theatres on January 30th – and with that date right around the corner, a trailer has dropped online to give us a glimpse of the monster-filled world Anderson has envisioned. You can check it out in the embed above.

Synopsis and Cast

Worldbreaker is described as being “ a pulse-pounding sci-fi action thriller about survival, sacrifice, and a young woman’s fight to step out of the shadows and into the war she was born to face. ” Here’s the synopsis: After the Breakers rose—monsters that infect and twist their victims—men fell first, leaving women to lead the fight. Willa’s mother is one of the war’s fiercest warriors; her father, a battle-scarred veteran, hides with Willa on a remote island, training her to survive. Their fragile peace is shattered when a mysterious girl drifts ashore. Willa, longing for connection, shelters her in secret—until the truth emerges and danger follows. With Breakers closing in, Willa must rely on her father’s training and her own courage to survive. The screenplay was written by Joshua Rollins (Infinite Storm).

The film stars Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), Billie Boullet (The Worst Witch), and Mila Harris (Coyotes).

Martin Brennan, Jib Polhemus, Bradley Gallo, Michael Helfant, and Tracy Mercer produced Worldbreaker, with Katy Jackson and Joshua Rollins serving as co-producers.

Anderson and Jovovich are planning to reteam on the zombie film Twilight of the Dead, which is based on a treatment left behind by the great George A. Romero when he passed away in 2017. The last we heard, that project was still looking to secure the rest of its funding, but hopefully it will get the required funds very soon.

I’m on board to see any movie Brad Anderson makes and have been ever since I caught a screening of Session 9 at a 24 hour theatrical horror marathon back in 2001. In addition to Session 9 and The Call, Brad Anderson has directed Next Stop Wonderland, Happy Accidents, The Machinist, TransSiberian, Vanishing on 7th Street, Stonehearst Asylum, Beirut, Fractured, Blood, Masters of Horror: Sounds Like, Fear Itself: Spooked, and episodes of The Wire, Fringe, and Boardwalk Empire, among many other TV credits.

