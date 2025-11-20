Empire unveils more images from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is looking like a true epic, with the film being the first movie to be entirely shot with IMAX cameras. We recently reported on the new tech on the IMAX cameras being a game-changer for the director. Additionally, IMAX has instituted a “blimp” cover that engulfs the new cameras, which would stifle much of the noise from the mechanism. Nolan explained, “The blimp system is a game-changer. You can be shooting a foot from [an actor’s] face while they’re whispering and get usable sound. What that opens up are intimate moments of performance on the world’s most beautiful format.”

While there is a teaser trailer that has been shown to audiences in theaters, a true look at the film has yet to be dropped online. Recently, we started getting a first look at the movie with a series of images from Empire’s latest 2026 movie preview. The publication has recently unveiled a few more photos, including a look at Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Zendaya as Athena and John Leguizamo as Eumaeus. We also get a couple previews of the battle scenes that are in store for the film. Check them out below!

The Odyssey is an ancient Greek poem by Homer that tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was perilous, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

Naturally, the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is as epic as the poem the film is based, with Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Elliot Page, John Leguizamo, Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst, Logan Marshall-Green, Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Stewart, Benny Safdie, Corey Hawkins, and Elyes Gabel leading the cast.

Tom Holland claimed Nolan’s The Odyssey is unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Are you excited to see for yourself? We won’t know until the film is unleashed in theaters on July 17, 2026.

