Mortal Kombat 2 unveils a dozen character posters

Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid is back at the helm for the sequel Mortal Kombat 2 , and while the video game adaptation wrapped production back in January of 2024 after a bumpy ride through the year of the strikes, they had to go back for some reshoots last summer. The movie will finally be making its way out into theatres on October 24th – and yesterday, the first trailer dropped online. (You can watch that in the embed above.) Along with the trailer comes the unveiling of a dozen character posters, and those can be seen at the bottom of this article.

The sequel stars returning Mortal Kombat cast members Lewis Tan as MMA fighter Cole Young, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion, and Max Huang as Kung Lao. New additions include Karl Urban (Dredd) as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Princess Kitana; Tati Gabrielle (You) as Jade, the friend and bodyguard of Princess Kitana; Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Netherrealm demon Quan Chi; bodybuilder/actor Martyn Ford (F9: The Fast Saga) as Outworld emperor Shao Kahn; Ana Thu Nguyen (Suka) as Kahn’s wife Queen Sindel; and Desmond Chiam (Joy Ride) as Jerrod, who was the King of Edenia (and married to Sindel) until Edenia’s warriors lost in the Mortal Kombat tournament.

Screenwriter Jeremy Slater, who was the lead writer on the Marvel / Disney+ series Moon Knight, has said that test screening audience responses have been so enthusiastic, they’re on the level of the reaction he (and many other movie-goers) had to Avengers: Endgame.

The film has earned an R rating for strong bloody violence and gore, and language. In addition to the trailer, we also got to see a very cool, Grindhouse-esque faux trailer for the Johnny Cage action flick Uncaged Fury that was released a couple of days ago

Are you looking forward to Mortal Kombat 2? Check out the character posters, then let us know by leaving a comment below.