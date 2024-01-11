Masters of the Universe: Revolution trailer: Kevin Smith’s Netflix series continues later this month!

A trailer has been released for Masters of the Universe: Revolution, the next chapter in the animated series from Kevin Smith and Netflix

Kevin Smith’s Netflix animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation was envisioned as a follow-up to the 1980s show He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and now Revelation is getting a follow-up of its own. Smith and Netflix are set to bring us the sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revolution on January 25th – and with two weeks to go until that date arrives, a full trailer for the show has arrived online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation consisted of ten episodes that were released in two blocks of five, and it looks like Masters of the Universe: Revolution is going to have the same release strategy. Five episodes will be available to watch on Netflix as of the 25th.

Revelation found that when Eternia was running low on magic, villain characters Tri-Klops, Trap Jaw, Whiplash, and Blast-Attak became part of a technology-focused Motherboard cult, where followers were turned into cyborgs. Picking up where Revelation left off, Revolution is an all-new story that focuses on the classic He-Man vs. Skeletor rivalry in a way audiences have never seen before. It’s technology up against magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the Planet in the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia .

Here’s the official synopsis: The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!

The voice cast includes Chris Wood as He-Man and Prince Adam, Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Keith David as Hordak, Melissa Benoist as Teela (replacing Sarah Michelle Gellar), Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Meg Foster as Motherboard, Liam Cunningham as Duncan, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Tony Todd as Scare Glow, John De Lancie as Granamyr, and William Shatner in an unspecified role. Foster previously played Evil-Lyn in the 1987 live-action Masters of the Universe film. Speaking of characters from that film, yes, that is Gwildor in the trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

I enjoyed Masters of the Universe: Revelation, so I’m looking forward to seeing the next chapter of the story.

