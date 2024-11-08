Mufasa: The Lion King trailer goes back in time for an epic adventure

Director Barry Jenkins shared a brand-new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King at D23 Brazil. The upcoming prequel tells the origin of Mufasa, the lion who will one day become king of the Pride Lands.

“ Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick, ” reads the synopsis. “ Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe. “

The film boasts quite the voice cast, with Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka/Scar, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki, Preston Nyman as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Eshe, Lennie James as Obasi, Anika Noni Rose as Afia, Keith David as Masego, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, Braelyn Rankins as Young Mufasa, Theo Somolu as Young Taka, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala.

Jenkins appeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year to promote Mufasa, explaining that he had seen the original Disney animated movie over 200 times and knew he had to take the job. “ When the script came to me I was fascinated by watching these complex people dealing with complex emotions…this film explores Mufasa rise to become the heroic king that we know, ” Jenkins said. However, some have targeted Jenkins for taking the gig, saying he’s “ too good and talented for [Bob] Iger’s soulless machine. ” In response, Jenkins said, “ There is nothing soulless about The Lion King. For decades children have sat in theaters all over the world experiencing collective grief for the first time, engaging Shakespeare for the first time, across aisles in myriad languages. A most potent vessel for communal empathy. “

What did you think of the new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King? Will you be watching when it hits theaters on December 20th?