Mischa Barton sheds light on a crime most foul in a jaunty trailer for Murder at the Embassy

Since Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc won’t return to screens for another few weeks, Mischa Barton‘s Miranda Green is picking up the slack for a whodunit that will keep you guessing until the end! Today, Lionsgate is proud to present a trailer for Murder at the Embassy, coming to theaters, On Demand, and Digital on November 14, 2025.

Here’s the official synopsis for Murder at the Embassy, courtesy of Lionsgate:

“When a private detective is called to investigate a suspicious murder inside Cairo’s seemingly impenetrable British Embassy, she discovers a second crime has been committed that could spark war across the globe. Everyone within the walls of the embassy is a suspect, but the ultimate evil force is lurking right around the corner. Mischa Barton returns as Miranda Green in the follow up to the highly successful film Invitation to Murder. It will keep you on the edge of your seat and guessing who pulled the trigger until the film’s final frame!”

Stephen Shimek (Invitation to a Murder, Nocturne) directs Murder at the Embassy from a script by Mark Brennan (Bleep, Hosticide, I Want to Make You Happy). The quirky, fast-paced whodunit stars Mischa Barton, Mido Hamada, Kojo Attah, Nell Barlow, Raha Rahbari, Antonia Bernath, and Richard Dillane.

In addition to Murder at the Embassy, you can catch Mischa Barton in Brandon Auman’s upcoming horror thriller Sleepwalker. It focuses on a grieving mother who is haunted by the tragic loss of her daughter in a car accident that left her abusive husband in a coma. Plagued by haunting visions, she grapples with the blurred lines between reality and nightmare. The spooky feature also stars Hayden Panettiere, Justin Chatwin, Beverly D’Angelo, Lori Tan Chinn, and Eric Lutes.

What do you think about Lionsgate’s trailer for Murder at the Embassy? Who among the people in that room do you suspect is the guilty party? Are you a whodunit fan? Would you be game for a Miranda Green and Benoit Blanc crossover? What about Poirot? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Murder at the Embassy comes to theaters, On Demand, and Digital on November 14, 2025.