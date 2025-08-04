Mutilator 2: sequel to 1980s slasher is currently available to watch on Prime Video!

Mutilator 2 , writer/director Buddy Cooper’s long-awaited follow-up to his 1984 slasher The Mutilator (pick up a copy HERE), is starting to make its way out into the world. The movie was screened at Joe Bob Briggs’ latest drive-in Jamboree event a couple of years ago, and received an “audience favorite” award there. It took a while for it to secure a distribution deal, but now it has – and while Cooper and the distributor were talking about a September 2nd release date, Mutilator 2 has already shown up on Prime Video! It’s currently available to watch at THIS LINK, where it can be rented for $2.99 or purchased for $9.99.

Cooper has confirmed that the movie will be released to major transactional platforms first (Apple, Amazon, Google) followed by Fandango/VUDU, Rogers, and then some of the MOD platforms (Walmart.com, Bestbuy.com). Eventually, it will also make its way to Tubi and Xumo.

The original The Mutilator (a.k.a. Fall Break) had the following synopsis: Years after the accidental death of his wife, a deranged man starts to slice and dice his son’s friends at a beachfront condominium . Much like Wes Craven’s New Nightmare or the Town That Dreaded Sundown update, Mutilator 2 is set in a world where the first film was just a movie. But now someone is bringing the slashing of The Mutilator to life. Only one more day of shooting remains on the remake of cult classic “The Mutilator.” Cast members from the original “The Mutilator” have come to the Oceanana Motel to join a wrap party with the cast and crew of the remake. While most are partying and having fun, others are being killed one by one by gory murders committed by a psychopathic homicidal maniac.

Mutilator 2 producer Jeff Seeman provided the following statement: “ As an old-school horror fan, I absolutely loved The Mutilator. The sequel will showcase everything that original Mutilator fans loved, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this film. Buddy Cooper has always had a great sense of humor and a fondness for creative, bloody death scenes. Mutilator 2 will be no exception to his unique style. Only this time, there will be a bigger body count. “

The Mutilator cast members Ruth Martinez and Bill Hitchcock are back for the sequel and are joined in the cast by Terry Kiser (Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood), Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night), Eva Hamilton (Death Kiss), Cody Renee Cameron (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), Chaney Morrow (Haunt), Marco Reese Maldonado (East New York), Eric Six (Christmas Collision), Ryan James (Terrifier 2), Emily Sue Bengtson (Puppet Master: Doktor Death), Brandi Botkin (Wicked Ones), Anna Clary (Late Checkout), Peter Bussian (Wrecking Crew), Mark Francis (Bed of Nails), Carl J Grasso (Amityville Karen), Bryden Elliott DiGennaro (Arachnado), Colson Dorafshar (Room for Error), Carroll Herring (The Fez Belcher Show), Gabriella Mead (The Deep Woods), and newcomers Jesse Contente, Dan Grogan, Abbie-Rose Attaya, Wyatt Easterling, and Loren Swan.

Are you a fan of The Mutilator, and will you be watching Mutilator 2 on Prime Video? Let us know by leaving a comment below.