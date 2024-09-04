Malignant star Annabelle Wallis to co-lead the action thriller Mutiny alongside Jason Statham

Peaky Blinders and Malignant star Annabelle Wallis is ready to join Jason Statham (Crank, The Beekeeper, Wrath of Man) to co-headline the forthcoming action thriller Mutiny from Lionsgate. The hard-boiled project finds Statham producing through his newly established Punch Palace Productions banner alongside Marc Butan of MadRiver Pictures. Jean-François Richet (Plane, One Wild Moment, Blood Father) directs Mutiny from a script by J.P Davis and Lindsay Michel.

When principal photography begins this fall in the UK, Mutiny aims to tell the story of Cole Reed, a man set up to take the fall after his billionaire boss is murdered in front of him. Fearing for his life, Cole goes on the run while trying to uncover an international conspiracy at the heart of the crime.

Of course, Annabelle Wallis is a seasoned actor with many memorable characters to her credit. She plays Grace Shelby in the BBC-Netflix series Peaky Blinders, Rebecca Crosby in one of my comfort watches, Tag, the character Mia Form in the Annabelle horror franchise, the complicated Madison Mitchell in James Wan’s zany and criminally underappreciated Malignant, and the voice of Zora in Star Trek: Discovery, among other notable roles.

Wallis has two post-production projects, including the Floria Sigismondi-directed drama The Silence of Mercy and the upcoming sci-fi feature Mercy, directed by Timur Bekmambetov. The Silence of Mercy follows a woman who chooses a life of enclosure to face her personal demons as she’s challenged to break the walls of morality. Raffey Cassidy, Alexandra Dowling, Agnes Born, and Mark Doherty also star in the film. Meanwhile, Mercy focuses on a detective accused of a crime who’s forced to prove his innocence. Rebecca Ferguson, Chris Pratt, Kali Reis, Kylie Rogers, and Chris Sullivan also star in the high-profile sci-fi feature.

Will Annabelle Wallis and Jason Statham have great chemistry in Mutiny? Do you have a hiding place if forced to go on the run? I can think of a few good hiding places and people who would keep my secret. I hope Cole Reed can say the same when people tied to an international conspiracy come nipping at his heels.