Memory is the only true justice in the trailer for The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Jacob Elordi stars in the new Australian drama series that should eventually hit U.S. shores. However, you can preview the show with its new trailer.

Jacob Elordi has a harrowing experience as a prisoner-of-war in the new trailer for Prime Video’s new series. The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a new five-episode Australian drama TV series that premieres on April 18 on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The show was filmed in New South Wales, Australia and is an adaptation of Richard Flanagan’s Booker Prize winner. Elordi leads the series as Dorrigo Evans, and Ciarán Hinds portrays the same character as an older man looking back on his experiences.

According to Deadline, “The series, which was the highest-profile TV show at the Berlinale and has sold around the world, charts the life of Evans through his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young), his time held captive in a POW camp and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero. […] The show acts as a character study of a complex man impacted by war.”

Justin Kurzel (The Order) directs all the episodes of The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Shaun Grant adapts the show from Booker Prize-winning source material. The show also stars Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Heather Mitchell (Love Me, Upright), Show Kasamatsu (Tokyo Vice), Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High), Simon Baker (Limbo, Breath) and Essie Davis (Apple Cider Vinegar).

The series is produced by Curio Pictures and will be distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television. Stay tuned for news of its premiere in the United States, as there has yet to be a distributor for its streaming stateside. Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner from Curio Pictures are on board as executive producers. Flanagan, Grant and Kurzel are also on the project as executive producers, with Alexandra Taussig serving as producer.

Meanwhile, Elordi has also been in talks to join the cast of Ridley Scott’s pandemic thriller The Dog Stars. The Dog Stars hails from 20th Century Studios and is based on the 2012 novel by Peter Heller (BurnThe RiverThe PainterThe Last Ranger). Initially, Scott was reteaming with Gladiator II star Paul Mescal for The Dog Stars, but scheduling conflicts with his part in Sam Mendes’ Beatles anthology kept him from participating. Sources say Mescal plays Paul McCartney in Mendes’ upcoming film, making him essential to the project.

Elordi would play Hig in The Dog Stars, a civilian pilot living a lonely life on an abandoned Colorado airbase with his dog and a hard-as-nails ex-marine. When a band of scavengers called The Reapers invades their space, Hig and his compatriots must prepare for battle.

