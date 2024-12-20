The Order: On Demand brings Jude Law’s compelling FBI thriller home for the holidays for a Christmas Eve digital release

The Order, Justin Kurzel’s FBI thriller starring Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, and more, comes to On Demand this Christmas Eve.

Santa Claus won’t be the only thing coming down the chimney this Christmas Eve, as director Justin Kurzel’s (Macbeth, True History of the Kelly Gang, Ellis Park) FBI thriller The Order comes to On Demand. In the film, a string of violent robberies in the Pacific Northwest leads a veteran FBI agent into a domestic terrorist plot to overthrow the federal government. Nothing says Christmas like violence and corruption! Who’s bringing the spiked eggnog?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Order:

“For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and the public panicked throughout the Pacific Northwest. As the attacks become increasingly violent, FBI agent Terry Husk (Jude Law) becomes convinced that the robberies are the work of a domestic terrorist gang that plans to use the loot to finance an armed uprising against the U.S. government.

Based on a true story, The Order follows Husk and his team into the tangled world of white supremacists to try to head off a violent uprising that could shatter the nation. As the militia builds a war chest of over $4 million, Husk pursues the malevolent racist Bob Mathews to a final bloody standoff that will go down in U.S. history.”

Law plays “a lone FBI agent stationed in the sleepy, picturesque town of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, who believes the crimes were not the work of traditional criminals. He thinks the disturbance is the work of domestic terrorists with a charismatic leader (Hoult).” Alison Oliver, Odessa Young, Sebastian Pigott, George Tchortov, Victor Slezak, and Marc Maron star as primary cast members.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, reviewed The Order, saying Justin Kurzel’s film is a “pretty slick thriller” with “several impressive action sequences.” Chris says The Order feels like a ’90s action flick in all the best ways, with everyone giving solid performances against one of Kurzel’s best directorial efforts.

Typically, Christmas Eve is reserved for family-friendly holiday fare like Elf, A Christmas Story, and Ernest Saves Christmas. However, if your family is anything like mine, movies like Die Hard, The Long Kiss Goodnight, and Violent Night make it into the mix. Maybe we’ll add The Order to the list this year, maybe after the kids go to bed. Will you watch The Order via On Demand this Christmas Eve? Let us know in the comments section below.