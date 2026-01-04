Movie News

One Battle After Another awarded Best Picture by the National Society of Film Critics

By
Posted 9 hours ago
One Battle After Another box officeOne Battle After Another box office

If there’s one thing you can count on from the film industry this year, it’s that critics adore Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. The epic political thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio is already a winner at shows like the Gotham Independent Film Awards, the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and more, and now, we can add a Best Picture win at the National Society of Film Critics to the mix.

In addition to One Battle After Another earning top honors at the 60th annual celebration on Saturday, Paul Thomas Anderson also won Best Director at the show. Moreover, Benicio del Toro won the award for Best Supporting Actor, and Teyana Taylor won the award for Best Supporting Actress.

In other categories, Ethan Hawke snagged the Best Actor prize for Blue Moon, while Autumn Durald Arkapaw won the award for Best Cinematography for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. Jafar Panahi won Best Screenplay for It Was Just an Accident.

List of National Society of Film Critics Winners:

Best Picture

Winner: One Battle After Another

Runners-up:

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Director

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Runners-up:

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Richard Linklater, Blue Moon, and Nouvelle Vague

Best Actor

Winner: Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Runners-up:

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Best Actress

Winner: Kathleen Chalfant, Familiar Touch

Runners-up:

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Runners-up:

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Runners-up:

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Best Screenplay

Winner: Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Runners-up:

Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon

Kleber Mendonça Filho, The Secret Agent

Best Cinematography

Winner: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Runners-up:

Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another

Best Nonfiction Film

Winner: My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow

Runners-up:

The Perfect Neighbor

Orwell: 2+2=5

Best Film Not in the English Language

Winner: The Secret Agent

Runners-up:

It was just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Special Award for a Film Awaiting U.S. Distribution

Landmarks

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,936 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest One Battle After Another News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News