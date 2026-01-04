One Battle After Another awarded Best Picture by the National Society of Film Critics

If there’s one thing you can count on from the film industry this year, it’s that critics adore Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. The epic political thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio is already a winner at shows like the Gotham Independent Film Awards, the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and more, and now, we can add a Best Picture win at the National Society of Film Critics to the mix.

In addition to One Battle After Another earning top honors at the 60th annual celebration on Saturday, Paul Thomas Anderson also won Best Director at the show. Moreover, Benicio del Toro won the award for Best Supporting Actor, and Teyana Taylor won the award for Best Supporting Actress.

In other categories, Ethan Hawke snagged the Best Actor prize for Blue Moon, while Autumn Durald Arkapaw won the award for Best Cinematography for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. Jafar Panahi won Best Screenplay for It Was Just an Accident.

List of National Society of Film Critics Winners:

Best Picture

Winner: One Battle After Another

Runners-up:

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Director

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Runners-up:

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Richard Linklater, Blue Moon, and Nouvelle Vague

Best Actor

Winner: Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Runners-up:

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Best Actress

Winner: Kathleen Chalfant, Familiar Touch

Runners-up:

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Runners-up:

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Runners-up:

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Best Screenplay

Winner: Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Runners-up:

Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon

Kleber Mendonça Filho, The Secret Agent

Best Cinematography

Winner: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Runners-up:

Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another

Best Nonfiction Film

Winner: My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow

Runners-up:

The Perfect Neighbor

Orwell: 2+2=5

Best Film Not in the English Language

Winner: The Secret Agent

Runners-up:

It was just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Special Award for a Film Awaiting U.S. Distribution

Landmarks