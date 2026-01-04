One Battle After Another awarded Best Picture by the National Society of Film Critics

If there’s one thing you can count on from the film industry this year, it’s that critics adore Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. The epic political thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio is already a winner at shows like the Gotham Independent Film Awards, the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and more, and now, we can add a Best Picture win at the National Society of Film Critics to the mix.
In addition to One Battle After Another earning top honors at the 60th annual celebration on Saturday, Paul Thomas Anderson also won Best Director at the show. Moreover, Benicio del Toro won the award for Best Supporting Actor, and Teyana Taylor won the award for Best Supporting Actress.
In other categories, Ethan Hawke snagged the Best Actor prize for Blue Moon, while Autumn Durald Arkapaw won the award for Best Cinematography for Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. Jafar Panahi won Best Screenplay for It Was Just an Accident.
List of National Society of Film Critics Winners:
Best Picture
Winner: One Battle After Another
Runners-up:
Sinners
The Secret Agent
Best Director
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Runners-up:
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Richard Linklater, Blue Moon, and Nouvelle Vague
Best Actor
Winner: Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Runners-up:
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Best Actress
Winner: Kathleen Chalfant, Familiar Touch
Runners-up:
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Runners-up:
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Runners-up:
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Best Screenplay
Winner: Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Runners-up:
Robert Kaplow, Blue Moon
Kleber Mendonça Filho, The Secret Agent
Best Cinematography
Winner: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
Runners-up:
Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams
Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another
Best Nonfiction Film
Winner: My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow
Runners-up:
The Perfect Neighbor
Orwell: 2+2=5
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner: The Secret Agent
Runners-up:
It was just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Special Award for a Film Awaiting U.S. Distribution
Landmarks
