A24 announces a new English-language voice cast led by Michelle Yeoh for the highest-grossing animated film Ne Zha 2

When most people think about the highest-grossing animated films of all time, they gravitate toward movies like Pixar’s Inside Out 2 ($1.6B+), Disney’s Frozen II ($1.4B+), The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.3B+), and 2013’s Frozen ($1.3B+). However, there’s one film that outshines them all: Yang Yu aka Jiaozi’s Ne Zah 2, a Chinese animated film that, earlier this year, earned $2.215B at the global box office. It goes without saying that more people should experience this animated phenomenon, and now, thanks to A24, they will!

According to A24, an English-language dub of Ne Zah 2 will be released on August 22. It will feature Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians) as the lead character’s mother, Lady Yin.

“A rebellious young boy, Ne Zha, is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Now he’s faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity, he must grow up to become the hero the world needs.”

Vincent Rodriguez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Aleks Le (Dandadan, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) will both reprise their roles (as Li Jing and Ao Bing, respectively) alongside Crystal Lee (Genshin Impact, DC Heroes United) and Damien Haas (Smosh, Delicious in Dungeon). Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh replaces Stephanie Sheh as Lady Yin. Speaking about bringing the film to a larger audience, Yeoh said she “can’t wait for everyone to experience the wonder, heart, spectacular artistry, and magic of this film on the big screen.”

According to A24, Ne Zah 2 will debut in IMAX 3D and other large-screen formats on August 22, 2025, in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Ne Zah 2 is the first non-Hollywood film to cross the $2 billion mark worldwide, with audiences embracing the original Mandarin-language presentation with open arms. It is a testament to the concept of inspiring stories and jaw-dropping animation, transcending borders and uniting audiences worldwide for an unforgettable adventure. Michelle Yeoh’s name will certainly draw more eyes on Ne Zah 2 when the English-language dub comes to theaters in August, and we can’t wait to check it out.