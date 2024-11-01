Netflix prepares you for their holiday season slate with a Christmas album commercial parody

Remember those classic Christmas music compilation album commercials of yesteryear? The medley of Christmas songs in those commercials would jumpstart your holiday spirit and prepare you for the yuletide season. Now, Netflix has released a parody of the nostalgic commercials with a twist, in which they promote their upcoming slate of releases for the next two months to celebrate the jolly end of the year. The parody features their stars, including Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert. Head over to the streamer’s Tudum site for a more comprehensive list of their releases.

However you celebrate, the holidays start on Netflix. And this year, they’re bigger than ever. Whether it’s watching heartwarming holiday rom-coms like The Merry Gentlemen, Our Little Secret, Meet Me Next Christmas and Hot Frosty with friends and wine, or holiday animation like Spellbound and That Christmas while snuggling with the kids by the fire, we’ve got you covered. We even have the Christmas Eve set thrillers Carry-On and Black Doves for the adrenaline junkies.

And it doesn’t stop there. We have two Christmas Day NFL Games to get your live sports fix, a cozy new holiday game, A Virgin River Christmas, and please, please, please enjoy your new favorite holiday variety music special A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter. When you’ve maxed out on eggnog and are looking for the ultimate dead-week binge, let the games begin with season 2 of our Most Popular series of all time, Squid Game, or curl up on the couch with season 6 of Virgin River.

From onscreen to under the tree, we’ve also got the perfect gifts for the Netflix megafan in your life. Help bring The Ton to life with The Official Bridgerton Cookbook, the Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma hosting collection, or tickets to experience the iconic soundtrack IRL at the sensational Bridgerton Candlelight concert. Cheers your favorite player with a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label Squid Game Edition or gift your favorite New Yorker tickets to Squid Game: The Experience. Bring The Upside Down inside with the Polly Pocket x Stranger Things compact playset or a Demogorgon Squishmallow. Countdown to Christmas with the Netflix Collectibles Advent Calendar. Check out Netflix.Shop for even more.