Netflix introduces redesign that uses OpenAI & TikTok-esque feed

Netflix is changing their interface in its first significant overhaul in well over a decade, utilizing both social media-esque methods and artificial intelligence to change how they present – and how you consume – media.

Netflix’s redesign will start hitting your screens over the course of the next few weeks and months, with one of the ultimate goals being to make your decisions easier and faster. In other words, in theory you won’t be scrolling through hundreds of titles before inevitably settling on The Great British Baking Show as you always do. So how does Netflix plan to do this?

For one, Netflix will utilize a vertical feed in the redesign. This will offer short clips of Netflix programming that you can scroll through in such a fashion, sort of like an Instagram reel or TikTok feed. From there, you can watch, add and share. As Eunice Kim, who serves as Netflix’s chief product officer, explained, “Our current TV experience was built for streaming shows and movies. This one is designed to give us a more flexible canvas now and in the future. We are always going to keep sight of what we think is the best experience for our members, particularly driving discovery and engagement with all of the movies and shows and live events and games that they love. And we believe that the improvements to the member experience will ultimately drive lots of great outcomes for us as well.”

Another element that Netflix will introduce in their redesign comes through a collaboration with OpenAI, the company responsible for ChatGPT. Here’s how that will function: Instead of searching for a movie title or landing at one of their pre-programmed pseudo-genres (Lazy Day Comfort Binges, anyone?), you can type in something along the lines of, “movies that will make me LOL” or “TV shows that my wife will get fed up with and I’ll get the 95” all to myself”. From there, Netflix will find the perfect programming for you – provided they actually have it streaming…This feature, it should be noted, is going to initially only be on iOS.

What do you think about the redesign that Netflix has in store for subscribers? What do you see as the biggest benefit?

