Here comes Apple Intelligence: Apple makes deal with OpenAI to add generative AI tools to software

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been creeping into our lives more and more, bringing equal measure of praise and controversy. According to THR, Apple is looking to step into the AI waters in a big way with Apple Intelligence, “ a suite of AI tools and features that will be integrated across all of its operating bringing [generative] AI tech like LLM-powered text writing and editing and generated AI images to iPhones and Macs. “

The company made the announcement during its annual keynote for the Worldwide Developer Conference in Cupertino, California, adding that it’s made a deal with OpenAI to integrate the ChaptGPT chatbot into Siri and Apple’s other apps. “ We’re thrilled to introduce a new chapter in Apple innovation. Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products — and what our products can do for our users, ” said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement. “ Our unique approach combines generative AI with a user’s personal context to deliver truly helpful intelligence. And it can access that information in a completely private and secure way to help users do the things that matter most to them. This is AI as only Apple can deliver it, and we can’t wait for users to experience what it can do. “

Some of the new features include Rewrite, which will assist users with whatever they write and, thanks to integrated ChatGPT, even “ help users generate content for anything they are writing about. ” On the image front, there’s Image Playground, which allows users to generate images in three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. There’s also Genmoji, which will let users create their very own emoji by typing what they want it to be and allowing the system to generate it. Apple didn’t reveal any video-generating tools (such as OpenAI’s Sora) but you have to imagine they won’t be far behind.