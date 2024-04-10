Never Let Go: Halle Berry / Alexandre Aja horror film gets a teaser poster and trailer description

UPDATE: A trailer for Never Let Go was shown during the Lionsgate panel at CinemaCon today, and JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek was in attendance. Here’s a description of what he saw: “ Halle Berry and her two kids are living in a cabin after the world ends. This cabin has a rope/pulley system & they must be attached to you when leaving the house. The monsters/entities (they are very vague on what the threat is but its something that is physical) can’t get you with the rope attached to you and so they (monsters?) are trying to convince one child to doubt the rope safety. They want them to detach and if so, we see that it would put them in grave danger. The kids are twins born in a house that they have never left because of the dangers on the outside. The creatures (which you don’t really see) are always around as the tone is that they are constantly in danger but are safe in the cabin and when attached to the ropes. The family lives off the land (Halle Berry learned to skin squirrels). Intense, visceral and very similar in tone to the heyday of Alexandre Aja. “

The original article follows:

About two years ago, we heard that Halle Berry had signed on to star in a horror movie called Mother Land, with genre regular Alexandre Aja on board to direct. Last year, the project went into production under a new title, Never Let Go . Last night, it was announced that Lionsgate will be giving Never Let Go a theatrical release on September 27th (the date they previously had reserved for Saw XI, which has been pushed back a year) – and now a teaser poster for the film has made its way online. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

Berry is joined in the cast by Percy Daggs IV (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey) and Anthony B. Jenkins (Florida Man). Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine of 21 Laps (the production company behind Stranger Things and Free Guy, among other things) are producing the film with Aja. Berry is executive producing alongside Holly Jeter and 21 Laps’ Emily Morris. Chelsea Kujawa and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Scripted by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby, Never Let Go follows a mother (Berry) and her fraternal twin sons (Daggs and Jenkins) who have been tormented by an evil spirit for years and are convinced to never let go of their family’s protective bond. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, their connection is severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival. Here’s a different version of the synopsis: As Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother (Berry) and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond . Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Aja’s previous directing credits include High Tension, The Hills Have Eyes, Mirrors, Piranha 3D, Horns, The 9th Life of Louis Drax, Crawl, and Oxygen. We first heard about Never Let Go (then known as Mother Land) almost exactly two years ago, when it was announced that Mark Romanek had signed on to direct the film. There were eight years between Romanek’s first film One Hour Photo and his second feature Never Let Me Go, and it looked like this was going to be his third movie. Eleven years (at the time) after Never Let Me Go. But then Romanek dropped out and Aja signed on. Now we continue to wait and see if Romanek is going to make a third feature.

Does Never Let Go sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and while you’re scrolling down, take a look at the teaser poster with its snakeskin background.