New Star Trek movie in the works at Paramount from the duo behind Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the duo responsible for 2023’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, are setting their phasers to stun for a new and original Star Trek movie! As per the setup, Goldstein and Daley will write, produce, and direct the new Star Trek project.

Details remain a mystery. However, sources close to the project say the duo’s take on the iconic property is entirely new and not connected to any previous film, television series, or Star Trek-related project that might be in the works. While not confirmed, expect to see new actors in iconic roles as well as new characters for this bold, new journey into the unknown.

Do Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley have the juice? The duo wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming as well as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which they also directed. Both films earned high praise from moviegoers, but more importantly, from fans. Known for getting to the heart of what makes the IPs they work on great, Goldstein and Daley are something of a dream team whose own nerdy passions shine through in the humor and heart of the projects they work on.

According to sources, the duo’s latest project, Mayday, starring Ryan Reynolds, received highly positive feedback from test audiences, with plans to release the film next year.

Then there’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which holds a 92% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The action-comedy is based on the tabletop RPG that allows players to use their imagination to complete epic quests in strange lands. While that sounds like a premise tailor-made for the silver screen, adapting the game with care, precision, and heart is a challenging task. Thankfully, Goldstein and Daley have a knack for getting to the heart of what makes the properties they work on excellent, and they bring that magic to the screen.

What do you think about Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley bringing a new Star Trek movie to screens? Are you excited about the prospect of them introducing new characters? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
