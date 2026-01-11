Weekend Box Office: Newcomers don’t come close to dethroning Avatar

Avatar: Fire and Ash stayed at #1 for a fourth straight weekend with $21.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $342 million and keeping a $400 million finish within reach. Primate ($11.3M) and The Housemaid ($11.2M) finished in a near tie for second, while Zootopia 2 ($10.1M) and awards contender Marty Supreme ($7.6M) continued their strong box office runs.

Box Office Weekend Recap: Avatar: Fire and Ash Stays on Top

Just as we predicted earlier this week, Avatar: Fire and Ash had no problem holding on to the top spot at the box office for the fourth week in a row. It added another $21.3 million to its coffers this weekend, with its $342 million domestic total putting a $400 million finish firmly in sight — and possibly more if it continues to hold strong over MLK Weekend.

Primate and The Housemaid Battle for Second Place

Paramount’s creature feature Primate didn’t quite manage to become the breakout horror hit the studio was likely hoping for, but after a softer-than-expected Friday, the movie rallied on Saturday. It finished the weekend in second place with $11.3 million, which isn’t bad for a film that will likely scare up most of its long-term business on streaming when it hits Paramount+.

It was an extremely close race for second place, with The Housemaid pulling in $11.2 million — less than a $100K difference between the two films. Once final numbers are locked, it’s possible The Housemaid could actually edge into second place.

Regardless, this has been a major hit for Sydney Sweeney, with the film on track to pass the $100 million mark by next weekend. No surprise that a sequel is already underway. It’s proven to be a strong date movie for adults and should play well all the way through Thanksgiving.

Zootopia 2 and Greenland 2 Hold Steady

Zootopia 2 also held up impressively, earning $10.1 million this weekend for a stellar $378 million domestic total, with a finish well north of $400 million now a no-brainer.

Lionsgate’s Greenland 2: Migration earned $8.5 million, which isn’t terrible for a sequel to a movie that premiered on streaming. That said, the release was a bit strange, with the film not opening in Canada, which almost certainly took a bite out of its box office. With Canadian screens, it might have had a real shot at second place.

Awards Contender Marty Supreme Continues Strong Run

With the Golden Globes airing tonight, one of the season’s major contenders, Marty Supreme, continues to perform well — especially in urban markets, where many screenings are selling out. The film earned $7.6 million this weekend, pushing it past the $70 million mark.

A finish in the $90 million range is well within reach, and if Oscar nominations hit, it could even push past $100 million— a great result for A24, a studio currently at a crossroads.

Mid-Range Performers Round Out the Top Ten

Sony’s Anaconda earned $5.1 million, bringing its total to $54.2 million. While the meta-sequel has done fair business, it arguably should have performed better given its red-hot cast and high-concept premise, especially with The Housemaidand Marty Supreme siphoning off a chunk of its adult audience.

Paramount’s latest SpongeBob movie pulled in $3.8 million, bringing its total to $63 million, facing stiff competition from Zootopia 2 and Angel’s David, which earned $3.08 million this weekend for a $75 million total — making it Angel’s second-highest-grossing film ever (behind Sound of Freedom).

Rounding out the top ten, Focus Features’ Song Sung Blue earned $3 million for a $31.4 million total. While that’s disappointing for a movie starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, it’s still performed better than most prestige titles released this fall and early winter.

What’s Next at the Box Office?

Next weekend brings the release of 28 Weeks Later: The Bone Temple, arriving just in time for the MLK holiday frame.

Will it finally dethrone Avatar: Fire and Ash?

Let us know what you think in the comments.