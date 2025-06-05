Nick Jonas is closing the deal to star as Paul Stanley in the KISS biopic, Shout It Out Loud

Nick Jonas will be rock and rolling all night, and partying every day, as KISS singer Paul Stanley in the music biopic, Shout It Out Loud. Shout It Out Loud is set to be produced by STX Entertainment and it was reported months ago the studio is talking with Lionsgate to co-finance the project and distribute it worldwide. Darren Lemke (Shazam!) penned the most recent draft of the script. Charlie’s Angels and Terminator Salvation director McG will be helming this biopic. McG has also shown his dramatic prowess with the film We Are Marshall.
Deadline is reporting that Jonas brother, Nick Jonas, is looking to be putting on the face paint as KISS frontman Paul Stanley for the film. The project was initially going to be set up at Netflix with Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tale) directing, but the project turned around to be put back on the market. Shout It Out Loud will focus on bandleaders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, who are working closely with the production, as it goes all the way back to when two misfit kids from Queens formed an unlikely friendship and started Kiss and enlisted guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss.
Just like Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown, Jonas is said to be doing his own singing for the movie. Stanley once talked about how music transformed his life into becoming a sex symbol, “I was deaf in one ear and had a slight deformity that made me look different. I was this short, fat kid, and music became my salvation, a place to hide and dream. And when I played music, there were always girls around.” With the film focusing on both Stanley and Simmons, now that Jonas is closing the deal, McG is currently on the hunt for his long-tongued guitarist for the film.
Meanwhile, McG had recently wrapped Way of the Warrior Kid, an adaptation of the children’s novel by retired Navy SEAL, Jocko Willink. “Fifth grade was the worst year of Marc’s life. He stunk at gym class, math was too hard for him, the school lunch was horrible, and his class field trip was ruined because he couldn’t swim. But what was most awful thing about fifth grade? Kenny Williamson, the class bully, who calls himself the ‘King of the Jungle,’” reads the novel’s description. “When Marc’s mother tells him that his Uncle Jake is coming to stay for the whole summer, Marc can’t wait. Uncle Jake is a for real, super-cool Navy SEAL. And Uncle Jake has a plan. He’s going to turn Marc into a warrior. Becoming a warrior isn’t easy. It means a lot of pull ups, sit ups, pushups, squats, swimming, eating right, and studying harder than ever before! Can Marc transform himself into a warrior before school starts in the fall – and finally stand up to the King of the Jungle himself?” The film, which stars Chris Pratt, is being produced for Apple and Skydance.