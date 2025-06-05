Nick Jonas is closing the deal to star as Paul Stanley in the KISS biopic, Shout It Out Loud

Nick Jonas will be rock and rolling all night, and partying every day, as KISS singer Paul Stanley in the music biopic, Shout It Out Loud. Shout It Out Loud is set to be produced by STX Entertainment and it was reported months ago the studio is talking with Lionsgate to co-finance the project and distribute it worldwide. Darren Lemke (Shazam!) penned the most recent draft of the script. Charlie’s Angels and Terminator Salvation director McG will be helming this biopic. McG has also shown his dramatic prowess with the film We Are Marshall.

Deadline is reporting that Jonas brother, Nick Jonas, is looking to be putting on the face paint as KISS frontman Paul Stanley for the film. The project was initially going to be set up at Netflix with Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tale) directing, but the project turned around to be put back on the market. Shout It Out Loud will focus on bandleaders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, who are working closely with the production, as it goes all the way back to when two misfit kids from Queens formed an unlikely friendship and started Kiss and enlisted guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss.

Just like Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown, Jonas is said to be doing his own singing for the movie. Stanley once talked about how music transformed his life into becoming a sex symbol, “I was deaf in one ear and had a slight deformity that made me look different. I was this short, fat kid, and music became my salvation, a place to hide and dream. And when I played music, there were always girls around.” With the film focusing on both Stanley and Simmons, now that Jonas is closing the deal, McG is currently on the hunt for his long-tongued guitarist for the film.