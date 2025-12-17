Nick Reiner charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner as Hollywood reacts

We were all shocked to hear of the murders of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, and it was even more shocking when it became apparent that the perpetrator was their own son. The Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, announced today that Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a “special circumstance” for the alleged killing of his parents. If found guilty, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole, but he may also face the death penalty due to that special circumstance provision.

“ Rob Reiner was a brilliant actor and director, an iconic force in our entertainment industry for decades, ” Hochman said. “ His wife, Michelle Singer Reiner, was an equally iconic photographer and producer. Their loss is beyond tragic, and we will commit ourselves to bringing their murderer to justice. ” The DA added that he hasn’t decided if his prosecutors will seek the death penalty, but will listen to the “ thoughts and desires of the family ” before making the choice.

James Woods Reacts to the Deaths of Rob and Michele

It’s safe to say that James Woods and Rob Reiner were on opposite ends of the political spectrum, but the actor was visibly emotional during an appearance on Fox News, where he spoke against some of the “distasteful” comments that some have made about Reiner’s death.

“ Rob literally saved my career and really put me back on track in a way that was so important and rewarding in my life. He really fought for me when a studio didn’t want me in a movie, ” Woods said. “ I went from really being basically out of a job to getting an Academy Award nomination, and I give all the credit to Rob. ” Woods starred alongside Alec Baldwin and Whoopi Goldberg in Reiner’s Ghosts of Mississippi.

Woods continued, “ I judge people by how they treat me, and Rob Reiner was a Godsend in my life. We got along great, we loved each other… He was always on my side. When people would say to me, ‘What do you think of his politics?’ I would say, ‘I think Rob Reiner is a great patriot. Do I agree on many of his ideas on how that patriotism should be enacted, to celebrate the America that we both love? No. He doesn’t agree with me either, but he also respects my patriotism. We had a different path to the same destination, which was a country we both love. Because you disagree with people doesn’t mean that you have to hate people. “

Others Express their Shock at the Deaths

The family of the late Norman Lear, creator of All in the Family, released a statement to THR, saying, “ The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world. Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place, and they pursued that through their art, their activism, their philanthropy, and their love for family and friends. Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, ‘The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft.’ “

Sally Struthers, who starred alongside Reiner in All in the Family, said, “ There are no words. This is beyond devastating and my heart is with their family. “

The Princess Bride star Robin Wright said, “ I am deeply shocked and devastated. I cannot begin to imagine what the family is experiencing or what they will have to endure in the months and years ahead. It is truly heartbreaking. Rob was one of the most loving, compassionate, and kind people I have ever known. He was an extraordinary director and the impact he had on me has stayed with me throughout my career. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. “

Kathy Bates, who starred in Reiner’s Misery, said she is “ absolutely devastated ” by the news. “ I loved Rob, ” she said. “ He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life. Michele was a gifted photographer. She shot my beautiful photos for the Misery campaign. My heart breaks for them both. My thoughts are with their family. “

It’s always extremely sad when a legend in the industry is taken from us, but the way in which Reiner and his wife passed makes this all the more tragic.