Die Hart and Stuber writer Tripper Clancy to currate a reimagining of Night at the Museum for 20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios wants to welcome audiences back to the enchanted Night at the Museum franchise with a reimagining from Die Hart and Stuber writer Tripper Clancy. 21 Laps tapped Clancy for the gig, keeping plot details under wraps. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce via 21 Laps, with Emily Morris overseeing the project. While plot elements are scarce, Deadline says the Night at the Museum reimagining will feature a new story and all-new characters.

Shawn Levy (Free Guy, Deadpool & Wolverine, Stranger Things) directed 2006’s Night at the Museum, based on Milan Trenc’s 1993 children’s book. The original film stars Ben Stiller (Severance, Zoolander, Tropic Thunder) as Larry Daley, the new security guard at the Museum of Natural History. To Larry’s surprise, he discovers that an ancient curse causes the animals and exhibits on display to come alive and wreak havoc.

Night at the Museum struck gold in theaters, with a $574M global total. The 2009 sequel, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, scored $413M worldwide, and 2014’s Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb snagged $363M at the global box office. In addition to Ben Stiller, the trilogy stars an impressive cast of Hollywood royalty and comedy legends like Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan, Amy Adams, Hank Azaria, Dan Stevens, Rebel Wilson, Mickey Rooney, Charlie Murphy, Dick Van Dyke, Carla Gugino, Christopher Guest, Bill Hader, Rami Malek, Jon Bernthal, Ricky Gervais, Rachel Harris, and more.

In 2022, the animated film Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again debuted on Disney+. The film features Joshua Bassett as the voice of Nick Daley, who hesitates to become a museum night watchman, and Kahmunrah returns to conquer the world. Kahmunrah Rises Again features beloved characters from the live-action trilogy, with actors like Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Levi, Thomas Lennon, Chris Parnell, and more joining the cast.

Are you a Night at the Museum fan? Who would you cast as the security guard for an all-new adventure? Could you imagine the curse getting cast on Bodie: The Exhibition? That’s pure nightmare fuel, and I kind of want to see it!