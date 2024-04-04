Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever brings Nikolaj Coster-Waldau back for a “30 years later” sequel

Back in 1994, long before he was cast to play Jaime Lannister in the hit series Game of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau made his feature film debut in the thriller Nightwatch, where he played a character named Martin, a law student who takes a job working as a night watchman at The Department of Forensic Medicine in Copenhagen just as the place starts filling up with the bodies of a serial killer’s victims. Nightwatch was so well-received that writer/director Ole Bornedal was given the opportunity to direct an English-language remake, which he wrote with Steven Soderbergh. Ewan McGregor played the Martin role in that 1997 film. Now, thirty years after working on the original Nightwatch together, Bornedal and Coster-Waldau have re-teamed for a “30 years” later sequel called Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever , which is set to be released through the Shudder streaming service on May 17th!

Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever has the following synopsis: 22-year-old medical student Emma has just taken a job as the night watch in the same forensic department where her parents were once almost killed by the famed psychopathic police inspector Wörmer. The events led to her mother’s suicide, and her father Martin has turned to tranquilizers to suppress the memories. Determined to investigate what exactly happened to them, Emma tracks down and confronts Wörmer, only to unintentionally reawaken his bloodthirst and ignite a violent revenge on everyone who sealed his destiny years ago.

Coster-Waldau reprises the role of Martin, while Fanny Leander Bornedal (the writer/director’s daughter) takes on the role of Martin’s daughter Emma. Also in the cast are Kim Bodnia, Sonja Richter, Ulf Pilgaard, Casper Kjær Jensen, Paprika Steen, Nina Rask, Alex Høgh Andersen, Sonny Lindberg, Niels Anders Thorn, Tina Gylling, Casper Phillipson, Vibeke Hastrup, and Christopher Læssø.

Thomas Heinesen, Christel C.D. Karlsen, and Signe Baasch produced the film, with Katrine Vogelsang, Henrik Zein, Peter Nadermann, and Doris Schrenner serving as executive producers.

Are you a fan of Nightwatch, and will you be watching the “30 years later” sequel Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever when it reaches Shudder? Let us know by leaving a comment below.