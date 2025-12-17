Movie Trailers

Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie teaser trailer will make you wonder what the hell you just watched

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Nirvanna the Band the Show The Movie teaser trailerNirvanna the Band the Show The Movie teaser trailer

Apparently, I’m a bad Canadian. I’d never even heard of Nirvanna The Band The Show before today, but honestly, that just made this teaser trailer for Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie hit all the harder. Throughout the 90-second teaser, I found myself wondering what the hell was going on multiple times. Just check it out for yourself.

What is Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie?

The film stars Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol as fictionalized versions of themselves who play in a band called Nirvanna the Band. They desperately want to book a gig at the Rivoli, a bar and restaurant in Toronto, but when their latest attempt goes awry, Matt, Jay, and their cameraman, Jared, are sent back in time to 2008, leaving them stranded until they find a way to return to the present.

The film is based on the duo’s original mockumentary series, Nirvana The Band The Show, which ran from 2007 to 2009, as well as the sequel series, Nirvana The Band The Show, which aired on Viceland from 2017 to 2018. A third season was filmed and partially produced, but remains unreleased after Viceland was shut down.

The Film Premiered at SXSW Earlier this Year

Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie debuted at the 2025 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival and received rave reviews. It’s currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Neon quickly picked up the United States distribution rights and released a poster featuring a bottle of Orbitz, a discontinued Canadian beverage that proves essential to the plot of the movie.

I’m not sure how many people outside Canada are familiar with Orbitz, but the beverage was bizarre. It came in several fruit flavours and contained small, floating, edible, fruit-flavoured jelly beads. As the balls were nearly equal in density to the surrounding liquid, they just…floated there. It barely lasted two years on the market before it was discontinued. I certainly remember seeing them on shelves as a kid, but I don’t think I ever had one.

Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie is set to be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

Source: JoBlo
Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,438 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Street Fighter (2026)
  4. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  5. Mortal Kombat 2
  6. Scream 7
  7. Disclosure Day
  8. Send Help
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News