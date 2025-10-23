Movie News

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie unveils a poster and February 2026 release date

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, a feature continuation of the Canadian sitcom, will reach theatres in early 2026Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, a feature continuation of the Canadian sitcom, will reach theatres in early 2026

I must admit: right now, I don’t really know what I’m talking about. I was completely clueless about Nirvanna the Band the Show before the poster for Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie dropped into my inbox. Before this, the only time this franchise had ever crossed my path was when the movie’s title was on the Beyond Fest 2025 lineup. But, apparently (thank you, Wikipedia), Nirvanna the Band the Show was a Canadian mockumentary sitcom that ran for a couple of seasons several years ago, based on a web series of the same name that aired a decade earlier. Now the characters are back in Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, and the poster shows that Neon will be bringing the film to theatres on February 13, 2026.

Nirvanna the Band the Show was created by Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol, who starred in the show as fictionalized versions of themselves that have a band called “Nirvanna the Band,” with Jay improvising on piano and Matt doing improvised spoken word performances. The duo engage in a series of complex publicity stunts around their home city of Toronto in the hopes of landing a gig at the Rivoli, despite the fact that they have never actually written or recorded a single song, nor taken any steps to contact the Rivoli’s management about booking a show.

Johnson has directed Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, working from a screenplay he wrote with McCarrol. This time around, unemployed bandmates, best friends, and fictionalized alter egos of the creators, Matt and Jay want to land a gig at The Rivoli in Toronto even though they have never done a show and have never recorded a song, but, after a failed stunt to jump off The Skydome & their new scheme, involving a DeLorean-inspired RV, they’re transported to 2008 and need a bottle of Orbitz to get ‘Back to the Future.’ As JoBlo’s own Mike Conway points out, Orbitz drinks were discontinued in 1998, so finding a bottle of the stuff in 2008 should prove to be a challenge.

I have no idea what to expect from the Nirvanna the Band the Show world, but Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie sounds like it could be entertaining. Are you a fan of Nirvanna the Band the Show and are you looking forward to seeing Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie in 2026? Take a look at the poster, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie

