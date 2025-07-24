Oasis founder Noel Gallagher gave Ewan McGregor his first lightsaber lesson

I said maybe, you’re gonna be the ones who sabes me…Ewan McGregor is undoubtedly one of the best to ever wield a lightsaber in the Star Wars galaxy, much of which came from extensive pre-production training. But there also might have been a secret Jedi lending a hand: Oasis’ own Noel Gallagher.

An admittedly huge fan of Star Wars, Gallagher once told StarWars.com that he was partly responsible for giving Ewan McGregor lightsaber lessons. “So there was a party round at my house in the ‘90s and Ewan came, and he’d just got the part for Star Wars, and I was like, ‘No way!’ I happened to have two lightsabers in the house, so I said, ‘Right then, in the back garden and show us your skills.’” Gallagher would maintain that McGregor got “schooled” , thus forcing us to imagine a world where one of the dudes from Oasis is punching out Jar-Jar Binks.

Ewan McGregor would confirm the story (to a degree) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a number of years later, saying, “Well, it was Noel Gallagher’s 30th birthday party and he lived quite close to me in London, north London. And I was at his party and then there was a lightsaber fight in his garden very early the next day in the morning. But I don’t remember too much instruction. I don’t remember any lessons being given by Noel. It was just more of a battle in the garden.” Despite Gallagher claiming the victory, it sure sounds like the blokes had a little too much Jawa Juice…

Whoever came out victorious in the lightsaber duel between Ewan McGregor and Noel Gallagher will probably live forever as a mystery. Regardless, both men have found themselves going back to signature roles. First, McGregor would reprise Obi-Wan Kenobi for a namesake Disney+ series in 2022 as part of the renewed support for the prequel trilogy. And just this year, Noel reteamed with brother Liam to bring Oasis back to the stage for the first time in more than 15 years as part of renewed support for miserable siblings everywhere. That tour kicked off in early July and will conclude near the end of November.