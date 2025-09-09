Movie News

Jesse Eisenberg says Now You See Me: Now You Don’t twist ending will “blow your mind”

Now You See Me: Now You Don't, twist endingNow You See Me: Now You Don't, twist ending

The first two Now You See Me films built their reputations on twist endings that pulled the rug out from under audiences, revealing that nothing was quite what it seemed. With Now You See Me: Now You Don’t arriving in just two months, Jesse Eisenberg has hinted that the threequel’s finale will “blow your mind,” even if he admits he didn’t fully grasp it at first.

There is a genuinely brilliant, incredibly effective twist in the movie,” Eisenberg told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t want to give away anything, but the twist happens because of some really great acting. It will blow your mind. Apparently people go nuts for the ending in test screenings, but I am like an idiot when it comes to plot.

Eisenberg continued, “God, audiences must be really, really sharp, or I am an idiot. I read the script three times, and I was totally wrong. People not only understand it but love it.

Eisenberg returns alongside franchise veterans Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman, and Mark Ruffalo in the new film, where they’ll be joined by three newcomers (Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, and Justice Smith). Together, they attempt to steal a valuable diamond from a dangerous heiress (Rosamund Pike). Eisenberg teased that Pike is “just terrifying” in the role. “Really creepy and funny.

It’s been nearly a decade since the release of Now You See Me 2, and Eisenberg was thrilled to play Danny Atlas again. “Normally, I am playing characters that are just emotionally tortured or deeply uncomfortable with themselves, so it is a complete joy and thrill for me to play this kind of character in this kind of movie,” he said. “I was over the moon when I heard that this was the take on [the third entry], where the original Horsemen would be in the whole movie.

A fourth installment of the franchise is already in development, with director Ruben Fleischer returning. “We were so happy with the director’s cut, we’re already developing the next chapter,” said Lionsgate‘s Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson at CinemaCon earlier this year. “We can’t wait for audiences to discover what he’s done with the third film and thrilled he’ll be making even more magic with us.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t will hit theaters on November 14.

Source: Entertainment Weekly
Tags:

